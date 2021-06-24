Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle wreck in Metcalfe County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Walter G. Sturgill of Tompkinsville crashed his 1998 Honda motorcycle when he was southbound on KY 163 at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday June 23.

Deputies say Sturgill crossed the center line about three miles south of Summer Shade and continued across the rumble strip on the northbound shoulder, causing him to lose control of the bike. He then went down an embankment and struck a drainage ditch, where he was ejected from the motorcycle.

Authorities say Sturgill was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson.

