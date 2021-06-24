Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The interstate exit 2 interchange in Franklin could see some big changes after a $70 million development proposal.

The proposal a tax increment financing project that would include a hotel, a convention center among other things.

Kenton Powell is the City manager of Franklin and says, “the TIF district for Franklin is probably new for us. This is probably the first one that we’ve had.”

Larry Dixon is the Mayor of Franklin and spoke on the location of the project.

“It will be located up close to exit 2 and I-65, and it’s going to be developed on properties that could not be used for farming, it’s, it’s basically a grazing area, and it’s going to be a property that will be, that will be developed that will be really an asset to Franklin,” says Dixon.

Sam Crocker is one of the attorneys representing Sav Investments, LLC, and spoke on what a TIF is.

“That’s a creation of the state government where local and local city and local county governments can offer tax incentives to developers to come in you know, there are all these very specific requirements, that’s why you’d have a lawyer involved with it, and that has been approved by both the Simpson County Fiscal Court and the Franklin City Commission,” says Crocker.

A huge project with a huge investment, but many may be wondering where is the money coming from.

Mayor Dixon says, “there will be no tax burden to the community are the citizens of Franklin in any way. We’re just a conduit to get to help get the TIF district in place.”

“The city is basically a conduit between city and the county with the industrial authority to move the money back. There’s going to be several people working at that site, doing different things, that money, that 1% would be the city would collect it remit it back to the developer, and it can only be used for infrastructure, water, sewer, how to develop it, so it can’t be used however, they feel, there are certain requirements,” adds Powell.

Mayor Dixon is looking forward to the impact it will have, “I think that the location of the TIF area will certainly be a win-win situation for Franklin, it’s going to bring in more revenue, as it, as it develops, as it progresses, it will actually, it will be more revenue to our community,” says Dixon.

“We have, we have acquired that, that tax incentive, and we have the investor team is getting it together, and we’re looking to break down break ground sometime within the next two years. You know, it’s still, still a very preliminary stage,” adds Crocker.

