Interview: The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour comes to Nashville this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Concerts are coming back in a big way in 2021, and the biggest, most electrifying show of the summer will be Garth Brooks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, July 31. Brooks’ tour will come to the home of the Tennessee Titans for the first time ever.

Brooks joined AM Kentucky on Thursday, June 24 for a live interview the day before tickets officially went on sale. He said being back in Nashville will be like playing for family and that the venue, Nissan Stadium, is well-suited for the concert experience. “You’ll be able to get right in peoples’ laps. It should be, should be a good night,” said Brooks. “It’s going to be way too late, way too loud, all the good things.”

We asked Brooks, the #1 selling solo artist in history, about his high-profile appearances and accolades so far in 2021. He performed an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace” at Inauguration Day on January 20, and was among five performers who received Kennedy Center Honors this year for a lifetime of artistic achievement.

We asked Brooks about the magnitude of these moments, of which he said, “You’re just grateful you get to do this, not only get to do this, but how long and the level you get to do it. So just enjoying every minute...the fiddle player said it best, Jimmy Mattingly said, ‘I play every show like it’s my last because one day I’m gonna be right’...so that’s what you do, you just go out and give it everything you got. And hopefully you’ll get another chance to do it, but if not, you took care of the one you just got to play.”

Since the launch of his country music career in the mid-1980s, Garth Brooks has sold 157 million records, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, was presented the Billboard Music Icon Award and has won CMA Entertainer of the Year a record seven times, among many other career highlights and accomplishments.

Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour go on sale here on Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

