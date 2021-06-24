Advertisement

Hart County man charged with stabbing woman at least 10 times

Jonathan Sturgeon
Jonathan Sturgeon(Hart County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing numerous charges in Hart County after a stabbing and pursuit.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Department says Jonathan Sturgeon of Cub Run assaulted a woman, stabbing her at least ten times. She was was taken to surgery for her injuries.

Sturgeon was nowhere to be found when police showed up, and later ran from them on 31E in Barren County.

Sturgeon was finally arrested in Munfordville and taken to jail.

