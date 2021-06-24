Jody Richards honored with plaque presentation by Arts of Southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky honored former Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives Jody Richards with a plaque presentation and reception on behalf of the citizens of Southern Kentucky in recognition of his role in securing funding for the construction of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC).

“Acknowledging Jody Richards’ role in obtaining significant funding for SKyPAC’s construction is long overdue. It is not an overstatement to say that the building would not exist, but for Jody’s leadership. The plaque is a small way to show our community’s gratitude, but I hope that it will serve as a timeless reminder of the impact one man made on the arts in our region,” Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed said.

In 2012, after 11 years, SKyPAC became a reality through a bipartisan effort initiated by Jody Richards, Democrat Representative and Republican Michael Buchanon, Warren County’s Judge-Executive. In 2000, a major financial hurdle was overcome with a $6.77 million appropriation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, paving the way for SKyPAC’s planning and design. Subsequent legislative efforts led by Representative Richards helped to create economic development incentives and initiatives that gave local city and county governments a state partner and the financing tools necessary to begin the redevelopment of Bowling Green’s center.

“Without Jody Richards’ interest in the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC), it would have been very difficult for the arts center to get its start,” said Rick McCue, past board president and executive director of the SKyPAC Foundation. “In the early stages of planning, those of us on the Board took great pains to use [the] seed money wisely because we knew that Jody had worked so diligently to secure it. This community has benefited greatly from Jody’s highly respected leadership across the state. He is truly a man of his word and action.”

“The commemorative plaque to be attached to SKyPAC is an honor which I deeply appreciate. Warmest thanks are extended to ASK President & CEO Jeff Reed and the ASK Board of Directors for the plaque and for their thoughtfulness,” said Jody Richards. “Also, my deepest gratitude is extended to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanan and to the Warren Fiscal Court for their invaluable role in the establishment and operation of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

