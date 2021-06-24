Kentucky Downs unveils new logo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Downs has a new logo for its 2021 race meeting.

The new logo features a racehorse sketch with Kentucky Downs in green underneath. It features a three-line beige underline that resembles the script font used to write Mint in the gaming hall symbol.

“We wanted a logo that embraces The Mint after its rebrand last year,” said Ted Nicholson, Vice President of Racing. “We also sought a modern, premium racing look that reflects Kentucky Downs’ ongoing ascent as an industry leader and the millions of dollars in purses given away each year.”

Kentucky Downs’ live meet runs Sept. 5, 6, 8, 9, 11 and 12, offering among the highest purses in the world with almost $15 million up for grabs, including purse supplements for registered Kentucky-breds. The 16 stakes include three $1 million races, with the Grade 2 Calumet Farm Turf Cup and Grade 3 FanDuel Turf Sprint on Sept. 11 part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In” schedule. The winners of Challenge Series races earn a fees-waived spot in the corresponding Breeders’ Cup event this fall at Del Mar. The Grade 3 WinStar Mint Million on Sept. 6 also is worth $1 million for the first time.

