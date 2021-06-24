Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Person of interest in vandalism in Hart County.
Civil War Battlefield in Hart County ‘considerably damaged’
A bridge that goes over the Western Kentucky Parkway was struck by an excavator causing an...
Kentucky 2692 closed after bridge damaged by excavator
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
2004 Suzuki GSXR 600 stolen from Bowling Green on June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: Motorcycle Theft

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Biden announces infrastructure agreement
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Saskatchewan First Nation found 751 unmarked graves at site of former residential school....
751 unmarked graves found at site of former residential school in Canada
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US blocks solar panel materials from China over labor abuses
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated