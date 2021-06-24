Logan Memorial Hospital, TriStar use new technology to make cardiac consultations more accessible

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan Memorial Hospital recently announced a collaboration with TriStar Health and Centennial Heart, that will allow patients to have easier access to cardiac specialists outside of Logan County.

“Heart disease and heart-related conditions, obviously, is something that brings a lot of people to our hospital,” David Brash, the CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital said. “So having world-class specialists available to our hospital is very, very important.”

Logan Memorial now has robotic technology to provide an interactive, telemedicine experience at the hospital. The machine has a camera for the cardiologist on the other end to see the patient, talk with them, and even use an attached stethoscope to listen to their heart.

Technology used at Logan Memorial Hospital for cardiac related telehealth visits. (WBKO)

“This affords people the opportunity to have access to the same services they would have, you know, should they travel to Nashville or Bowling Green or elsewhere, but be able to stay in their local community,” Brash explained.

The cardiologist can also control the camera from their end to more accurately examine the patient. On-site cardiology consults are offered by Western Kentucky Heart and Lung and cardiologists from St. Thomas, but this telemedicine technology will allow for patients to have access to specialists 24/7.

“We’ve got cardiologists that have been providing services at our facility for many years, and this isn’t to replace any of that, this is to be complimentary, and make sure that we have services available 24-7,” Brash stated.

This program is used for patients that may have symptoms such as chest pain, or an irregular heartbeat, which is able to be managed under the care of hospital staff but still require outside consultation.

“Those patients can safely be maintained here and evaluated for the need for a higher level of care,” Brash explained. Several patients have already used the technology so far, the machine getting used multiple times a day.

“Logan Memorial has one of the largest geographical service areas in the whole state of Kentucky, including both Logan and Todd counties. That places our patients a very long way from cardiologists services, so the ability to offer this service and the ability for the patient to stay close to home has been invaluable to them,” Logan Memorial’s Emergency Room Director Zan Lee said.

While many became used to telemedicine, and other video conferencing platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for this new partnership and service were underway before then.

Logan Memorial Hospital is an accredited Chest Pain Center by the ACC and offers cardiac stress tests, EKGs, echocardiograms, nuclear medicine studies, and cardiac rehabilitation.

