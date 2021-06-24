Advertisement

Ohio County High School names new principal

Ohio County Schools names new principal for Ohio County High School
Ohio County Schools names new principal for Ohio County High School(Ohio County Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
OHIO CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to Ohio County Public Schools, they have named Alex Embry as Principal of Ohio County High School.

Embry is a graduate of Ohio County High School and got his degree in social studies from Western Kentucky University and an administrative certification from the University of the Cumberlands. He’s taught at several schools including Ohio County Middle School.

Ohio County High School and the Ohio County Board of Education would like to introduce Mr. Alex Embry as Principal of...

Posted by Ohio County Public Schools on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

He has been Head Boys Basketball Coach at McLean Co., OCHS Athletic Director, and Principal at the Ohio County Area Technology Center.

