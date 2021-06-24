Simpson County man convicted of firearm and controlled substance charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal jury convicted a Simpson County man of Distribution and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 40-year-old Donavan Bell sold greater than five grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source on July 23, 2019. On that date a confidential source was given a recording device by agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. The confidential source then drove to Bell’s home in Simpson County where they picked up Bell and drove him to meet with a methamphetamine dealer. Bell purchased additional methamphetamine and then sold more than five grams of methamphetamine to the confidential source for $250. The entire transaction was video recorded. During the transaction, Bell appeared to have a handgun sitting on the table in front him.

On August 7, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bell’s home in Simpson County. As law enforcement surrounded the house, a Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw an arm throw a bag out of a back window. The bag was recovered and contained greater than five grams of methamphetamine. Law enforcement also located digital scales, money, and two handguns hidden in an air vent. The air vent appeared to have been made to act as a hiding spot for items. The handguns were loaded, and one resembled the firearm seen on video during the controlled purchase conducted on July 23, 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 16, 2021. Bell faces a mandatory minimum of fifteen years in prison due to the enhanced punishments, with a maximum potential penalty of life in prison.

