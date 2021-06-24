Advertisement

Simpson County man convicted of firearm and controlled substance charges

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(Associated Press)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal jury convicted a Simpson County man of Distribution and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 40-year-old Donavan Bell sold greater than five grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source on July 23, 2019. On that date a confidential source was given a recording device by agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. The confidential source then drove to Bell’s home in Simpson County where they picked up Bell and drove him to meet with a methamphetamine dealer. Bell purchased additional methamphetamine and then sold more than five grams of methamphetamine to the confidential source for $250. The entire transaction was video recorded. During the transaction, Bell appeared to have a handgun sitting on the table in front him.

On August 7, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bell’s home in Simpson County. As law enforcement surrounded the house, a Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw an arm throw a bag out of a back window. The bag was recovered and contained greater than five grams of methamphetamine. Law enforcement also located digital scales, money, and two handguns hidden in an air vent. The air vent appeared to have been made to act as a hiding spot for items. The handguns were loaded, and one resembled the firearm seen on video during the controlled purchase conducted on July 23, 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 16, 2021. Bell faces a mandatory minimum of fifteen years in prison due to the enhanced punishments, with a maximum potential penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Sturgeon
Hart County man charged with stabbing woman at least 10 times
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Walter G. Sturgill killed killed in motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle wreck in Metcalfe County
Michelle Jones is up for Ms. Health & Fitness 2021, and your online vote can push her to the top.
WKU math professor competes in bodybuilding competitions, up for Ms. Health & Fitness 2021
Person of interest in vandalism in Hart County.
Civil War Battlefield in Hart County ‘considerably damaged’

Latest News

In particular, Med Center Health reported a 44% drop in colonoscopies, a colorectal cancer...
Med Center Health urges patients to schedule cancer screenings
Waste Tire Collection Kicks off in Barren Co, Three-Day Event
Waste Tire Collection Kicks off in Barren Co, Three-Day Event
If you know him or recognize him, please contact the Scottsville Police Dept at 270-237-3611
Scottsville Police need help finding individual
Logan memorial, Tri Star Health Make Cardiologist Accessible Through Telehealth
Logan memorial, Tri Star Health Make Cardiologist Accessible Through Telehealth
Hart Co Man Arrested for Stabbing Woman
Hart Co Man Arrested for Stabbing Woman