United Way of Southern Kentucky allocates over $650,000 to different non-profits in the area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky has made over $650,000 dollars in investments in areas of education, health, income, and safety net programs here in Warren County.

On Wednesday, various nonprofit organizations were allocated the funding.

Amanda Young, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Legal Aid also received several donations for various programs.

“So Kentucky Legal Aid is fortunate to have four programs sponsored by United Way, these programs serve a variety of different people. But primarily, we’re able to provide free legal assistance to elderly people, and disabled persons, and we also provide legal services to domestic violence victims and their families,” says Young.

Rhondell Miller with HOTEL Inc. spoke on receiving two donations.

“We’re very thankful for the funding that we received today, it will help to fund our housing and homeless services as well as our medical components over the next year. So everything from helping to assist our affordable housing program, our preferred tenant program, and our medical respite home, providing those education and connection opportunities to wrap services around people in our community that is currently experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, to be able to rebound from that situation, and then have sustainable, safe, affordable housing. So we’re very, very excited,” says Miller.

The funds were allocated by volunteers led by the Warren County Allocations Committee Chair, Tad Pardue.

There are still over $20,000 to be invested in Warren County.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.