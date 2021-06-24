Warming things up this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was beautiful with plentiful sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 80s. Tonight we’ll be partly cloudy and mild as southerly winds keep our temperature readings flirting with the mid 70s!

A great day to walk the dogs with conditions staying warm and dry! (wbko)

A high pressure system to our east will aid in the continuous pull of moisture and muggy air from the tropics. This will make conditions feel sticky out there especially through this weekend! We’ll end the work week with daytime highs in the low 90s and increasingly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. It’ll also be breezy as southerly flow continues at 16mph in the daytime. We track the potential for stray showers and thunderstorms through Saturday and Sunday but these rounds will be quick so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Rain chances really start to ramp up through Monday though! Scattered showers will dominate most of the afternoon hours. Isolated showers come Tuesday though we look through the morning and early afternoon hours! Daytime highs will steadily decrease throughout the end of next week and linger in the mid 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot & breezy. High 88, Low 72, Winds S-16

Saturday: Partly cloudy with PM stray showers. High 91, Low 74, Winds S-14

Sunday: Partly cloudy with stray showers possible. High 90, Low 72, Winds S-11

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 103 (1901)

Record Low: 45 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+2.09″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.2 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3629 Mold Spore Count)

