Warming up Thursday with more sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last couple of days in south-central Kentucky have been pleasant with low humidity and sunshine! Though sunshine remains for Thursday, we will see humidity move back in along with the heat!

The backyard forecast looks warm as highs reach the upper 80s with continued sunshine! (WBKO)

Thursday will have the return of normalcy with regards to temperatures as highs go back into the mid-to-upper 80s with more sunshine. With the warm up, humidity will also start creeping back into the region. By Friday, things will see continued humidity with have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s! Saturday will push into the low 90s along with continued humid conditions, though the daytime heat and humidity could spark a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Sunday will have isolated showers and storms possible with highs similar to Saturday. Next week will have ‘hit-or-miss’ scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours - with much of the day consisting of partly cloudy skies and humid conditions! High temperatures to start next week will be in the mid 80s, though the temperature trend looks to decline midweek. The long range outlook for the region will feature near to slightly below-average temperatures along with near to slightly-above average moisture in the region to close out the month of June and enter the first few days of July. It’s too far to tell what Independence Day will look like, but keep checking back with us as we will update you with the latest information on WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 89. Low 70. Winds S at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy & warm. High 88. Low 72. Winds S at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. Breezy & warm. High 91. Low 74. Winds S at 13 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1914, 1901)

Record Low Today: 45 (1887)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: Very high (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.2 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3629 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 82

Yesterday’s Low: 54

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-0.66″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+2.25″)

