Waste Tire Collection event kicks off in Barren County

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of a state-funded program, the Waste Tire Collection event has made its way to Barren County.

The three-day event is being held at the Barren County Transportation Department.

All of the tires that are dropped off will be recycled. Officials say it’s important to dispose of old tires for a number of reasons, but one reason some people might not realize is to eliminate mosquitoes.

The event continues on June 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 26 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Barren County Transportation Department is located at 150 County Barn Road.

Tire Amnesty is officially happening! We will be collecting tires until 4pm today. Tomorrow, we will be here 8am-4pm and...

Posted by Barren County, KY on Thursday, June 24, 2021

