WKU Athletics launches ‘Champions Climb Here’ campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced this week the launch of the “Champions Climb Here” campaign to celebrate its standard of excellence in Conference USA.

Among the features of the launch are a new webpage dedicated to WKU’s championship accomplishments — WKUSports.com/Champions.

Following the 2020-21 season, WKU has won 32 conference titles in nine different sports since joining C-USA in 2014.

That’s eight more total championships than the next closest school. Only four of Conference USA’s 14 schools have more than 11 championships since 2014.

Despite representing just 7% of the league’s membership (1 of 14), WKU has won nearly 17% of all championships awarded since 2014, meaning one of every six trophies up for grabs has come home to The Hill.

In addition to leading the league in championships, WKU has also displayed consistency.

In seven years in the conference, WKU has won multiple championships every year but one and has taken home at least five titles four times.

The other 13 league members have won at least five championships in a single year a combined four times over that span.

In addition, WKU Football has also won four bowl games in six appearances since joining Conference USA.

Despite the many obstacles of the pandemic, WKU won five championships in four different sports in 2020-21, including the first C-USA crowns for men’s basketball and women’s soccer.

Softball also won the C-USA Tournament on its home field, and volleyball continued its dominance with its 12th championship in 14 opportunities in the league.

That excellence has also translated to the classroom.

WKU’s 3.19 cumulative GPA for all student-athletes this spring was the highest in the athletics department’s history, and 13 of WKU’s 14 athletic programs had a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

WKU has maintained its level of success with a budget ranked 13th of 14 teams in C-USA. Since 2014, WKU is the only FBS school to lead its conference in championships while ranking in the bottom 25% of its league in budget.

