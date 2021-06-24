WKU math professor competes in bodybuilding competitions, up for Ms. Health & Fitness 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Math professors are good with numbers. These days a WKU math professor is focusing her attention on the numbers that indicate how much weight she’s lifting.

Michelle Jones is competing for Ms. Health & Fitness 2021.

Jones, who’s 53 years old and a mother of two, said she connected with a coach and nutritionist back in January. She officially began training February 1 and competed in her first competition June 12 at the Battle of the River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jones competed in four classes, placing second in the Masters 50+, 4th in the open class and 5th in true novice.

Now Jones is a finalist in the Ms. Health & Fitness competition. You can show your support by voting online here. The winner will receive a feature on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers Magazine and a cash prize. Voting for the top 15 ends Thursday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.