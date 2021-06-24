Advertisement

WKU Soccer announces the addition of two high level transfers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive mid fielder Christina Bragado (17) August 22, 2019:...
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive mid fielder Christina Bragado (17) August 22, 2019: Belmont Lady Bruins vs WKU Hilltoppers at WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green, KY(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer has added transfers Mackenzie Crittenberger and Briana Sayoc to the 2021 roster. Crittenberger comes to The Hill from NC State while Sayoc will be arriving to Bowling Green from Tennessee.

Crittenberger is a 5-foot-7 defender originally from Lighthouse, Florida She played in nine matches and started in six in the spring of 2021 with the Wolfpack, recording 550 total minutes on the pitch. The NC State defense, aided by Crittenberger, gave up only six goals on the year.

Prior to NC State, Crittenberger played two seasons at College of Charleston (2017 and 2018) after taking a medical redshirt in 2016. It will be a family affair for the Crittenbergers in Bowling Green, with brother Ty currently playing on the baseball team.

Sayoc enrolled in January of 2021 at Tennessee, but did not play in the six matches the Volunteers played in the spring. She is a 5-foot-2 midfielder originally from North Bellmore, New York.

At Wellington C. Mepham High School, Sayoc earned All-Region and All-State honors in 2019. She was rated the No. 116 overall prospect and No. 37 midfielder by IMG Academy and TopDrawerSoccer.com for the 2021 class.

Sayoc and Crittenberger join Alexis Bach (Arkansas) as offseason transfer additions to the 2021 roster and will join incoming freshmen Maddie Davis, Aspen Seaich, Brooke Sleeva, Anna Isger, Kate Busbee, Kayla Meyer and Anna Wright as newcomers on The Hill.

