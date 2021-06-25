Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Franklin teen

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a missing teen believed to be in the areas of Bowling Green, Russellville and Clarksville.

Shawn Davis, 14, was last seen at his home in Franklin on June 19 around midnight. The juvenile is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He is reported as driving a 2016 silver Kia Sorento with Kentucky tag ARW 297.

Anyone with information about Shawn’s location is asked to call their local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual has been flown to Nashville according to Bowling Green Police.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Nashville Road
Walter G. Sturgill killed killed in motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle wreck in Metcalfe County
If you know him or recognize him, please contact the Scottsville Police Dept at 270-237-3611
Scottsville Police need help finding individual
Jonathan Sturgeon
Hart County man charged with stabbing woman at least 10 times
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work

Latest News

Bob Skipper set to retire next week.
WKU Spokesperson set to retire next week, leaves behind legacy as ‘Skipper, Bob’
Police: Woman Speeds Away During Traffic Stop, Crashes into Home on Brownslock Road
Police: Woman Speeds Away During Traffic Stop, Crashes into Home on Brownslock Road
WKU Spokesperson Bob Skipper Set to Retire next Week After 35 Years on Campus
WKU Spokesperson Bob Skipper Set to Retire next Week After 35 Years on Campus
American Red Cross
American Red Cross volunteer heading to Miami to help with relief efforts after condo collapses
Franklin Police Dept.
City of Franklin to get new police station