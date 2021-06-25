Authorities searching for missing Franklin teen

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a missing teen believed to be in the areas of Bowling Green, Russellville and Clarksville.

Shawn Davis, 14, was last seen at his home in Franklin on June 19 around midnight. The juvenile is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He is reported as driving a 2016 silver Kia Sorento with Kentucky tag ARW 297.

Anyone with information about Shawn’s location is asked to call their local authorities.

