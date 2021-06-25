Bowling Green Independent School District, former coach settle lawsuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal lawsuit .brought against the Bowling Green Independent School District and Superintendent Gary Fields by former girl’s head basketball coach, Lavonda Johnson, and two former assistants, Greg Johnson and Jalyn Savage, has been dismissed.

According to court records, after the 2015-2016 basketball season, Johnson was placed on performance expectations plan after a meeting with Bowling Green High School Principal, William King, and other school officials, due to an alleged ‘pattern of behavior of not treating players with dignity and respect and violating the professional code of ethics for Kentucky Certified School Personnel.

In 2017, King recommended to Fields that Johnson be fired for not meeting the objectives of the performance expectation plan.

Johnson then sued the district and Fields alleging it was based in whole or part on her ‘race, African American, and made with oppression and/or malice.’

A settlement conference was held on June 16th between both sides, who agreed to settle the case.

Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge, Brent Brennenstuhl, entered an order to dismiss the lawsuit.

Attorney Regina Jackson, who represents the school district, says the settlement ‘does not constitute an admission of fault, wrongdoing, or liability by the school district and that their allegations that the program was troubled justified her performance expectation plan for Johnson.

Johnson’s attorney did not comment on the settlement.

Court records do not indicate the settlement terms.

