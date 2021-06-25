Advertisement

BRAWA sees surge in cat surrenders, encourages others to spay or neuter theirs

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -During cat season the Barren River Animal Welfare Association in Glasgow sees an increase of these four legged, furry faces every year, but this year was a little different for them.

“Because of COVID, so many could not get out and spay and neuter their animals. A lot of the things were dictated by the rules and regulations, of course, the rules and regulations of the Kentucky Veterinary Board. There were only certain so many surgeries that we actually could do. So a lot of people couldn’t get their animals spayed and neutered,” said Connie Greer, General Manager.

Without being able to take care of the cats in this way, BRAWA and other shelters have experienced a huge surge in intakes.

Greer added, “we are being all hit hard not just our shelter. All shelters are being hit really hard with cats this season, we are probably up over 200 cats from last year, and we have a long waitlist of owner surrenders to come in probably over 70 cats.”

With the packed shelters, Greer says “we need the community support. And the way the community can help is to spay and neuter the pets, get them spayed or neutered and if you don’t have a pet that needs to be spayed and neutered by a spay-neuter voucher for someone else, pay it forward,” said Greer.

For more information on how you can help BRAWA click HERE.

