As families struggle to find child care, local daycare closing due to worker shortage

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Kentuckians are returning back to this new sense of normalcy, many parents are finding it difficult to obtain child care services.

Mandel Stockton, owner of Liberty Kids Child Care, a day care provider in Bowling Green says finding qualified applicants is the first step in this hurdle.

“The issue with trying to get more employees is finding some eligible candidates to even apply. Once I do that, then get them into work. But it’s been a major problem finding people who want to work and who are eligible to work right now,” said Stockton.

While many parents are returning back to work, access to child care is becoming a huge issue. Many argue that...

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announcing $763 million in federal funds will go to Kentucky child care providers.

However, the money couldn’t come soon enough for Liberty Kids Child Care--who will close their doors indefinitely after a decade of successful business.

“I can not operate shorthanded dealing with kids and regulations. I have to have the staffing in order to have the kids there to operate it properly,” said Stockton.

Some argue unemployment benefits are keeping qualified prospective employees from returning back to work.

“You can’t really blame people, if you make just as much staying at home for another month or two months whatever it is. it’s hard to blame you for doing that. There are jobs out there, just waiting for you to apply for it,” said Stockton.

