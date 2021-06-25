Advertisement

Freedom Through Recovery Rally set for this summer

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Addiction has affected a lot of families. In the worst case scenario, it leads someone to lose their life or spend it behind bars. In the best case scenario, someone is able to get help and enter a life of recovery and productivity.

Rachel Wheat is a member of the Southern Kentucky Reentry Council, which offers support, information and resources for those who have battled addiction and/or have been incarcerated, and are re-entering society. “Reentry as you can imagine can be very scary, whether it’s been a short time that they’ve been away or sometimes years. And so the council works really hard to make sure there are services in place to set them up for success.” Wheat said the main focus is curbing recidivism, discouraging the “behaviors that got them there in the first place.”

Wheat explained there are challenges to starting a new job. “What do you need? You need a social security card, a birth certificate, a license, of course that whole thing is changing now too with the Real ID.” Wheat said the council can connect people to the help and basic items they need to have gainful employment when they leave incarceration.

The Freedom from Recovery Rally will be August 28 at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green. It will include inflatables, live music, food, and speakers, in a show of support for the recovery community, their friends and families and the professionals who help them change their lives..

The event will include service providers and information about treatment options, sober living, reentry services, mental health providers and workforce partners. For more information about participation or sponsorships, contact Rachel Wheat at 270-784-5003 or email rally@southernkyreentry.org.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual has been flown to Nashville according to Bowling Green Police.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Nashville Road
Walter G. Sturgill killed killed in motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle wreck in Metcalfe County
Jonathan Sturgeon
Hart County man charged with stabbing woman at least 10 times
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Redneck Rave gains national attention after officials release information on injuries and...
Man impaled at Redneck Rave ‘going to be okay,’ event coming back in October

Latest News

No games here - we're talking heat and humidity, which may have some staying inside the A/C to...
More heat, humidity and clouds for Friday
During cat season BRAWA in Glasgow sees an increase of these furry faces every year.
BRAWA sees surge in cat surrenders, encourages others to spay or neuter theirs
Interview
Freedom Through Recovery Rally
Organizers say nearly half of the authors at the fair write in Kentucky or about Kentucky....
Kentucky Book Festival returns for in-person event in November 2021