Freedom Through Recovery Rally set for this summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Addiction has affected a lot of families. In the worst case scenario, it leads someone to lose their life or spend it behind bars. In the best case scenario, someone is able to get help and enter a life of recovery and productivity.

Rachel Wheat is a member of the Southern Kentucky Reentry Council, which offers support, information and resources for those who have battled addiction and/or have been incarcerated, and are re-entering society. “Reentry as you can imagine can be very scary, whether it’s been a short time that they’ve been away or sometimes years. And so the council works really hard to make sure there are services in place to set them up for success.” Wheat said the main focus is curbing recidivism, discouraging the “behaviors that got them there in the first place.”

Wheat explained there are challenges to starting a new job. “What do you need? You need a social security card, a birth certificate, a license, of course that whole thing is changing now too with the Real ID.” Wheat said the council can connect people to the help and basic items they need to have gainful employment when they leave incarceration.

The Freedom from Recovery Rally will be August 28 at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green. It will include inflatables, live music, food, and speakers, in a show of support for the recovery community, their friends and families and the professionals who help them change their lives..

The event will include service providers and information about treatment options, sober living, reentry services, mental health providers and workforce partners. For more information about participation or sponsorships, contact Rachel Wheat at 270-784-5003 or email rally@southernkyreentry.org.

