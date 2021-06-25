Advertisement

Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett ready for a big Senior season

Cade Stinnett Greenwood basketball
Cade Stinnett Greenwood basketball(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Gators shocked people around the around as they made it back to the Region tournament for the first time since 2008 last season. A big reason for their success was the play of rising senior Cade Stinnett. For the second year in a row, Cade led the Gators in scoring and helped guide them to a 17-13 record.

This season even high expectations are being placed on Cade and the Gators. Greenwood only lost two seniors from last year’s team who made it to the Region 4 Championship game. The Gators also return 4 of their 5 starters. With a number of players returning with big-time varsity experience, Greenwood will not sneak up on anyone this season. Cade loves the way the team looked this summer ahead of the season.

“My past three years that we have had June ball you know it’s been more of an adjustment for our team with guys feeling in,” said Stinnett. “But this year is the first time we had a really deep senior class. We are all kind of just playing off of the success we had last year. It has been a really great summer for us though we played a lot of high-level teams, we went to two team camps. It’s just been a really good summer for our team.”

For Stinnett recruiting has also picked up after his junior season. The dynamic guard says he is hearing from a number of coaches on the recruiting trail. His biggest concern is improving his game and continued team success.

