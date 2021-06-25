Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shikira Tunstill

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Giving back to the community and being a voice to the voiceless is something Shikira Tunstill continues to do while also continuing to excel in school.

Shikira Tunstill says anyone can do anything they set their mind to, “and it doesn’t matter where you come from, as long as you stay focused, and it’s all about your mindset, you can get to your destination.”

Tunstill, a junior at WKU and soon to be a senior, continues to be outspoken on issues regarding domestic violence, mental health and homelessness among others.

“I do have my independent podcast that I do to give people a voice to be able to voice their opinions on sensitive and hard topics that a lot of people are afraid to talk about. Also, my mental health chats in mental health therapy, group chats, they help a lot of people get through hard times in things that they’ve encountered during the pandemic, also things with the African American community as well,” adds Tunstill.

Those who have known Shikira describe her as a rising star in the making.

Kevin Bell, a friend of Shikira, described how she is and why she deserves the recognition.

“She’s a very nice young lady, and she’s very friendly, and she’s outgoing, and she’s a crowd getter. People come around her and they get some encouragement from her because she keeps you laughing,” says Bell.

Melba Duncan, Tunstill’s aunt, says Shikira is a great representation in the African American Community and she’s proud of her.

“When I got nominated, it was really exciting, especially to know that I’m finally getting recognized for the work that I do for the community,” says Tunstill on being a Hometown Hero.

Tunstill also adds, “It’s always highly important to give back to continue receiving your blessings, but most importantly, to express yourself. Don’t be afraid to be yourself and speak your truth and to also be around people who is going to motivate you, be surrounded by positivity.”

