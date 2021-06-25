Advertisement

Kentucky Book Festival returns for in-person event in November 2021

Organizers say nearly half of the authors at the fair write in Kentucky or about Kentucky....
Organizers say nearly half of the authors at the fair write in Kentucky or about Kentucky. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Last held in-person in 2019, events will resume at Joseph-Beth Booksellers November 6th beginning at 10AM in Lexington.

The event was held virtually in 2020 and the lineup for the 40th annual Kentucky Book Festival has not yet been announced.

Kentucky Humanities says that they plan to invite over 100 authors for the event.

You can keep up to date with the author lineup or apply for a booth at: https://kybookfestival.org/

