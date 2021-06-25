Madisonville man arrested and charged with raping a juvenile

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, June 20, the Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an adult male, Joshua Overstreet, allegedly having inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

During the investigation, deputies say the evidence and statements were consistent with the juvenile having been raped.

Overstreet, 32, of Madisonville, was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail and charged with Rape, 1st Degree of a Victim under 12 years of age, a Class A felony.

Class A felonies can carry a punishment of 20-50 years, or life imprisonment.

