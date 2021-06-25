Advertisement

More heat, humidity and clouds for Friday

Stray shower and storm chances are possible, but most will stay dry today
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday felt warmer with more humidity and seasonable temperatures - but we see even more humidity for the end of the week and weekend as conditions could become unsettled for some as we fall back into the summertime storm pattern going into next week!

No games here - we're talking heat and humidity, which may have some staying inside the A/C to play games!(WBKO)

Humidity sticks around on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s! We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm early in the morning or in the early afternoon - but most of us will stay dry to end the week. Winds will be breezy out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour at times! This should allow clouds to slowly break away as we head into the afternoon.

Saturday will push into the low 90s along with continued humid conditions as heat and humidity continues to build into the region as winds continue to remain breezy out of the south. Sunday could see stray showers and storms possible with highs similar to Saturday as the atmosphere becomes sticky with dew points (measure of moisture in the air) in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will also remain breezy out of the south. Next week will have ‘hit-or-miss’ scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours - with much of the day consisting of partly cloudy skies and humid conditions! High temperatures to start next week will be in the low 90s, though the temperature trend looks to decline midweek. The long range outlook for the region will feature near to slightly below-average temperatures along with near to slightly-above average moisture in the region to close out the month of June and enter the first few days of July. It’s too far to tell what Independence Day will look like, but keep checking back with us as we will update you with the latest information on WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. Breezy & warm. High 88. Low 72. Winds S at 17 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy & warm. High 91. Low 74. Winds S at 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. Breezy & warm. High 90. Low 72. Winds S at 13 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1914)

Record Low Today: 50 (1979, 1915)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

UV Index: Very high (8 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.0 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4115 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 60

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+2.09″)

