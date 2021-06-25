Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Nashville Road

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a Bowling Green man was hit by a Chevy Silverado at 4:34AM Thursday morning.

The driver, 24-year-old Spencer Young, said he did not see the man until it was too late. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation and there is no indication of him being impaired while driving.

The pedestrian was walking between the turn lane and right lane on S I-165 just before the Memphis Junction.

Police say the pedestrian was flown to a trauma center in Nashville where they are not releasing his condition.

According to Bowling Green Police, an individual was hit by a vehicle and flown to a Nashville hospital in the early morning hours of Friday, June 25.

The incident occurred in the area of the Marathon gas station and WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center, in close proximity to the I-165 overpass on Nashville Road.

Reports started around 4:30AM. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including The Medical Center EMS and Bowling Green Police.

Stay with WBKO News as this story develops.

