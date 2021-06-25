POPSICLE PATROL: BGPD helping keep the kids cool with a sweet treat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, officers with the Bowling Green Police Department helped kids cool down in the summer heat at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green.

POPSICLE PATROL!! Circus Square and cooling off in the fountains. Everyone likes a popsicle! #popsiclepatrol Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

BGPD officers were on popsicle patrol, they say this gives them the opportunity to interaction with kids in the neighborhood while also providing a delicious treat!

Talking to the kidos at Parks and Rec camp. Lots of fun getting to learn new things and meet new people. Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

Several kids told WBKO News one day they hope to become a police officer too. Thanks BGPD for all that you do!

