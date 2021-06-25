POPSICLE PATROL: BGPD helping keep the kids cool with a sweet treat
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, officers with the Bowling Green Police Department helped kids cool down in the summer heat at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green.
BGPD officers were on popsicle patrol, they say this gives them the opportunity to interaction with kids in the neighborhood while also providing a delicious treat!
Several kids told WBKO News one day they hope to become a police officer too. Thanks BGPD for all that you do!
