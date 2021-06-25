Advertisement

POPSICLE PATROL: BGPD helping keep the kids cool with a sweet treat

POPSICLE PATROL!! Circus Square and cooling off in the fountains. Everyone likes a popsicle! ...
POPSICLE PATROL!! Circus Square and cooling off in the fountains. Everyone likes a popsicle! #popsiclepatrol(BGPD)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, officers with the Bowling Green Police Department helped kids cool down in the summer heat at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green.

POPSICLE PATROL!! Circus Square and cooling off in the fountains. Everyone likes a popsicle! #popsiclepatrol

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

BGPD officers were on popsicle patrol, they say this gives them the opportunity to interaction with kids in the neighborhood while also providing a delicious treat!

Talking to the kidos at Parks and Rec camp. Lots of fun getting to learn new things and meet new people.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

Several kids told WBKO News one day they hope to become a police officer too. Thanks BGPD for all that you do!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual has been flown to Nashville according to Bowling Green Police.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Nashville Road
Walter G. Sturgill killed killed in motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle wreck in Metcalfe County
If you know him or recognize him, please contact the Scottsville Police Dept at 270-237-3611
Scottsville Police need help finding individual
Jonathan Sturgeon
Hart County man charged with stabbing woman at least 10 times
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work

Latest News

Bob Skipper set to retire next week.
WKU Spokesperson set to retire next week, leaves behind legacy as ‘Skipper, Bob’
Police: Woman Speeds Away During Traffic Stop, Crashes into Home on Brownslock Road
Police: Woman Speeds Away During Traffic Stop, Crashes into Home on Brownslock Road
WKU Spokesperson Bob Skipper Set to Retire next Week After 35 Years on Campus
WKU Spokesperson Bob Skipper Set to Retire next Week After 35 Years on Campus
American Red Cross
American Red Cross volunteer heading to Miami to help with relief efforts after condo collapses
Franklin Police Dept.
City of Franklin to get new police station