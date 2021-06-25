Advertisement

Smoky Mountains rafting ranked No. 1 in the world

Pigeon Forge rafting was also ranked the No. 1 Water Adventure in the U.S. and the No. 3 Water Adventure in the World.
An inflatable raft enters a rapid on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.
Tennessee claimed six titles in TripAdvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Things To Do Awards(National Park Service)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Upper Pigeon Mountain Rafting Trip was ranked the top family-friendly experience in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

Pigeon Forge rafting was also ranked the No. 1 Water Adventure in the U.S. and the No. 3 Water Adventure in the World.

“Experience the excitement of rapids and take in the beauty of The Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee State Parks while paddling your way down this 5.5 miles of scenic river. It’s great for beginners and thrill-seekers alike,” TripAdvisor stated in a release about the Pigeon Forge rafting trip.

Tennessee claimed six titles in TripAdvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Things To Do Awards including:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual has been flown to Nashville according to Bowling Green Police.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Nashville Road
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in Tennessee sex trafficking bust
If you know him or recognize him, please contact the Scottsville Police Dept at 270-237-3611
Scottsville Police need help finding individual
Bowling Green Police responded to a car crashing into a house on 430 Main Street
Police: Woman speeds away during traffic stop, crashes into home on Brownlock Road
In 2017, King recommended to Fields that Johnson be fired for not meeting the objectives of the...
Bowling Green Independent School District, former coach settle lawsuit

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in Tennessee sex trafficking bust
Dollywood unveils new drone show
Dollywood to open Summer Celebration with drone light show
Kentucky ranked first in a survey.
Kentucky named kindest state in new survey; ‘We very much hope that people will be inspired by this’
Bob Skipper set to retire next week.
WKU Spokesperson set to retire next week, leaves behind legacy as ‘Skipper, Bob’