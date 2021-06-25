Summer weather this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw partly cloudy conditions this afternoon as temperatures rose to the upper 80s! We also track the potential for stray showers developing this evening, though we look dry past 7pm.

We’ll warm up this weekend with daytime highs flirting with the low 90s. We see a slight chance for rain on Sunday but breezy conditions will keep those feels like temperatures down a tad bit. Stray showers are very common during the summer season, so don’t be alarmed! These systems are quick as well so it won’t be worth cancelling your outdoor plans. Better chances for rain creep in next week as we track isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms drag in from Wednesday to Friday! No severe weather impacts are expected at this moment, but you’ll need to keep the umbrella handy for the next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy & warm. High 91. Low 74. Winds S at 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. Breezy & warm. High 90. Low 72. Winds S at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms.High 91. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 104 (1914)

Record Low: 50 (1915)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-0.97″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.94″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

UV Index: Very high (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.9 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3629 Mold Spore Count)

