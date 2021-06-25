Tickets for Garth Brooks at Nissan Stadium go on sale at 10AM

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - Garth Brooks will be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee July 31, the concert begins at 7PM. The waiting room begins for tickets to his Stadium Tour THIS MORNING at 9AM!

You can head to the waiting room here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

There is an eight ticket limit per transaction.

Three ways to buy!

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

