American Red Cross volunteer heading to Miami to help with relief efforts after condo collapses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Search efforts in Miami continue after a condo partially collapsed on Thursday.

With over 150 still unaccounted for and the death toll expected to rise The American Red Cross is stepping in to help.

Deane Oliva is a volunteer with the American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky, she’ll be heading to Miami on Saturday to offer spiritual care.

“When you’re working with a disaster, that’s a whole new world. I’m going to Miami as part of the Red Cross Disaster Spiritual Care Team, and we’re there to offer whatever comfort and support we can to those who have been either directly or indirectly affected by this crisis,” says Oliva.

Oliva spoke on some of the work they’ll do while on site, “we will work with folks to send them back to their home parish resources, we will give them comfort, we will work with the, as asked, we will work with responders to help them work through their own stress levels. We will work closely with mental health folks, as that’s necessary, mostly we’re there to listen and to help people move toward the resources and other amenities that they will need in order to go back to some sort of new normalcy.”

She adds that she’s volunteered for other catastrophic events as well, “I’ve been in several disasters. We go in teams, and we meet there, so we’re from many parts of the country.”

“Red Cross gives an amazing amount of training, they really, really do and also you are vetted before you get to go I mean, not anybody can just jump in, you have to be vetted in your field. I would encourage anyone who wants to be of service and help to other people, to consider volunteering with the Red Cross. There are all kinds of jobs that we have available and the feeling of satisfaction that you get when you’re helping someone else and they are so grateful for what you do, gives you an amazing sense of joy,” says Oliva.

