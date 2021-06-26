Advertisement

Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in Tennessee sex trafficking bust

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 17 men have been arrested after Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Human Trafficking detectives say they responded to an online internet ad.

MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations made the arrests during a two day operation. Police say the men agreed to pay for sex with an undercover officer who presented herself as being 16-years-old.

The following men are each charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act:

Thursday

· Barry Gardner, 35, of Nashville (also charged with cocaine and gun possession);
· Dwayne Small Jr., 23, of Nashville;
· Jack Davenport, 24, of Nashville;
· Jaykumar Patel, 21, of Murfreesboro;
· Sourabh Verma, 37, of Franklin;
· Michael Corsaro, 46, of Hendersonville;
· Fredy Padilla, 36, of Nashville;
· Byombe Issa, 30, of Bowling Green, KY;
· Abraham Sanchez, 30, of Clarksville.

Friday

· Chhatra Bhujel, 35, of Nashville;
· Terrance Green, 41, of Smyrna, TN;
· Robert Ambrose, 63, of Bon Aqua, TN;
· Shontez Brown, 45, of Notasulga, AL;
· Joshua Haines, 26, of Dowelltown, TN;
· Rex Payton, 49, of Lebanon, TN;
· Eleazar Ramirez, 35, of Smyrna, TN;
· Adolpho Ramirez, 38, of Crossville, TN.

According to police, the men arrived to a Nashville Hotel in response to the online internet ad. Police say they were each arrested after entering a hotel room and exchanging money for sex.

