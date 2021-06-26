City of Franklin to get new police station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Changes continue coming to the city of Franklin.

Earlier this week, WBKO News told you about the proposed tax increment financing district being proposed for exit 2.

But among some of the projects the city has in the works is a new police station.

Mayor Larry Dixon says there is a lot of excitement as they move forward with their plans.

“We’re actually in the process of getting ready to build a new police station upon Madison Street here, and we’re, we’re real, real excited about that we’ve just absolutely outgrown the police station that we have here,” says the Mayor of Franklin Larry Dixon.

Kenton Powell the City Manager of Franklin says “I look forward to I think the mayor does to sharing that and doing that open house. So our, our police force is great, top-notch and we’re expanding so we’ll have to add more officers as we grow as a city.”

They say they expect construction of the station to be completed by the end of 2022, or the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.