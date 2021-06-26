Kentucky named kindest state in new survey; ‘We very much hope that people will be inspired by this’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has a new title: the country’s kindest state.

That’s according to a survey from the nonprofit, kindness.org. Verizon collaborated with the nonprofit for the academic study.

The study’s research director, Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, asked Americans what every day acts of kindness they’d be willing to do for family, friends, coworkers or strangers.

“In this case, we’re interested in the costs and benefits kindness and trying to understand and measure what sacrifices people are willing to make for others,” he said.

The survey found most people were willing to loan money to a friend in need, help a stranger push their car out of the snow and donate a part of their liver to a relative.

We asked Kentuckians what kindness means to them.

“Just being polite and respectful to people,” Lindsay Andrews said. “I guess empathy is kindness to me, trying to actually reach people at their level.”

For Bowling Green native Oscar Skean, it’s the little things.

“Just bringing food over to someone’s house or generally asking how their day is,” he said. “Reaching out and making it personal.”

Dr. Curry said they hope this survey will inspire people to make more acts of kindness.

Kentucky was followed by New Mexico, and Oklahoma placing third.

