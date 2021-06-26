Advertisement

Ky. space enthusiast reacts to long-awaited government report on UFOs

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A long-awaited report on UFOs from the National Intelligence Community was presented to a congressional committee on Friday.

No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs

Investigators did not find extraterrestrial links. Instead, they highlighted the need for better data collection on what’s being seen.

Space enthusiast Dr. Robert Lodder, a researcher on astrobiology, says he’s seen a lot more reports on UFO sightings in Kentucky lately than over the past five years.

Dr. Lodder said he was excited to see the report, but didn’t think there would be much for the average person to see.

“The only thing that’s going to convince anyone is reliable, repeatable communication,” Dr. Lodder said. “Either they land here, go to the UN, they talk to us, or we establish some sort of communication at a distance.”

A CBS News poll found that 73% of American adults believes the federal government knows more than what it’s telling the general public about UFOs.

