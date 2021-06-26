Advertisement

New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several new state laws go into effect on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 80 will give the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council at EKU more authority of police officer’s licenses. It increases ways an officer can lose their certification.

House Bill 574 will make some of the pandemic changes to Kentucky elections permanent. It expands early voting to three days and offer ballot drop boxes.

And House Bill 563 gives families more options on school choice, and helps with education expenses. That bill is being challenged in court.

These laws, along with several others, go into effect Tuesday, June 29.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual has been flown to Nashville according to Bowling Green Police.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Nashville Road
Walter G. Sturgill killed killed in motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle wreck in Metcalfe County
If you know him or recognize him, please contact the Scottsville Police Dept at 270-237-3611
Scottsville Police need help finding individual
Jonathan Sturgeon
Hart County man charged with stabbing woman at least 10 times
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work

Latest News

Bob Skipper set to retire next week.
WKU Spokesperson set to retire next week, leaves behind legacy as ‘Skipper, Bob’
Police: Woman Speeds Away During Traffic Stop, Crashes into Home on Brownslock Road
Police: Woman Speeds Away During Traffic Stop, Crashes into Home on Brownslock Road
WKU Spokesperson Bob Skipper Set to Retire next Week After 35 Years on Campus
WKU Spokesperson Bob Skipper Set to Retire next Week After 35 Years on Campus
American Red Cross
American Red Cross volunteer heading to Miami to help with relief efforts after condo collapses
Franklin Police Dept.
City of Franklin to get new police station