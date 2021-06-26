Plentiful sunshine brings on very high UV!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was hot as we tracked highs in the low 90s. The bad side? A very high UV index of 10 brings along dangers of getting sunburnt. A few ways to prevent these painful events are mentioned below.

Potentially harsh conditions outside! (wbko)

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and hot. Breezy conditions will keep those feels like temperatures under control. We’re also going to watch for the potential for stray shower development through the afternoon. This round will be quick, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans! What won’t be so quick is the rain showers and storms coming in next week. We’re tracking isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday, before they turn scattered for the remainder of the week! Thunderstorms will be a common occurrence through the next several days, so definitely have the rain gear locked and loaded. Daytime highs will have a slight decrease into the end of the work week as they flirt with the mid to low 80s! Enjoy dry conditions while they last!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. Breezy & warm. High 90. Low 72. Winds S at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 91. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 92. Low 71. Winds S at 6pmh.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1914)

Record Low: 51 (1974)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.12″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.79″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Very high (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.8 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3629 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.