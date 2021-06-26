Advertisement

Plentiful sunshine brings on very high UV!

Warm temperatures and sunny skies this Saturday afternoon.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was hot as we tracked highs in the low 90s. The bad side? A very high UV index of 10 brings along dangers of getting sunburnt. A few ways to prevent these painful events are mentioned below.

Potentially harsh conditions outside!
Potentially harsh conditions outside!(wbko)

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and hot. Breezy conditions will keep those feels like temperatures under control. We’re also going to watch for the potential for stray shower development through the afternoon. This round will be quick, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans! What won’t be so quick is the rain showers and storms coming in next week. We’re tracking isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday, before they turn scattered for the remainder of the week! Thunderstorms will be a common occurrence through the next several days, so definitely have the rain gear locked and loaded. Daytime highs will have a slight decrease into the end of the work week as they flirt with the mid to low 80s! Enjoy dry conditions while they last!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. Breezy & warm. High 90. Low 72. Winds S at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 91. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 92. Low 71. Winds S at 6pmh.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1914)

Record Low: 51 (1974)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.12″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.79″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Very high (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.8 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3629 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual has been flown to Nashville according to Bowling Green Police.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Nashville Road
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in Tennessee sex trafficking bust
If you know him or recognize him, please contact the Scottsville Police Dept at 270-237-3611
Scottsville Police need help finding individual
Bowling Green Police responded to a car crashing into a house on 430 Main Street
Police: Woman speeds away during traffic stop, crashes into home on Brownlock Road
In 2017, King recommended to Fields that Johnson be fired for not meeting the objectives of the...
Bowling Green Independent School District, former coach settle lawsuit

Latest News

Stray showers possible today and Sunday!
Summer weather this weekend!
No games here - we're talking heat and humidity, which may have some staying inside the A/C to...
More heat, humidity and clouds for Friday
Breezy winds today could knock over your trash cans this morning and afternoon!
Breezy, humid and warm for Friday and the weekend!
A great day to walk the dogs with conditions staying warm and dry!
Warming things up this weekend!