Police: Woman speeds away during traffic stop, crashes into home on Brownlock Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 6:40 p.m., Bowling Green Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Glen Lily and vine.

The vehicle fled and crashed into a home on Brownslock.

Authorities say the driver fled on foot after crashing into the house.

Bowling Green Police caught the driver identified as Andrea Szpryka.

Szpryka was arrested and charged with criminal mischief first degree, and wanton endangerment.

A mugshot of Szpryka is not available.

