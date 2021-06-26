Advertisement

Police: Woman speeds away during traffic stop, crashes into home on Brownlock Road

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 6:40 p.m., Bowling Green Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Glen Lily and vine.

The vehicle fled and crashed into a home on Brownslock.

Authorities say the driver fled on foot after crashing into the house.

Bowling Green Police caught the driver identified as Andrea Szpryka.

Szpryka was arrested and charged with criminal mischief first degree, and wanton endangerment.

A mugshot of Szpryka is not available.

Bob Skipper set to retire next week.
WKU Spokesperson set to retire next week, leaves behind legacy as ‘Skipper, Bob’
