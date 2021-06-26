WKU Spokesperson set to retire next week, leaves behind legacy as ‘Skipper, Bob’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not every university spokesperson leaves behind a legacy like Bob Skipper or as many know him as Skipper, Bob.

“I feel if I can have fun while I’m working, then that’s just all that much better,” Skipper said.

After using his email address, which came through to students reading ‘Skipper, Bob,’ to inform them of snow days and other class cancelations, his name became one just about every student knew.

“They first questioned whether that was a real person, and once they found out, I kind of became a hero, or, sometimes a villain, depending on what decision was made,” Skipper explained.

Bob Skipper did much more than let students know their classes were canceled for the day. He served as the university’s media relations director, working with reporters, and keeping the public informed on campus happenings.

“I think he’s always opened his door, whether it’s a younger journalism student, or whether it’s somebody from a national news media, he handles them the same,” David Oliver said. Oliver is the emergency management director at WKU and has worked alongside Skipper for many years. They also work at the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department together. “I think that it’s one of those things that are the trademarks and hallmarks of a good PR person, but Bob instills all of that.”

Outside of his role at WKU, Skipper also serves as the chief of Woodburn’s Volunteer Fire Department.

“I think it’s the community, serving the community is very important to him,” Oliver said. “Bob is one of those that just, he always looks for ways to help folks.”

Those who worked with him through the years say his personality, sense of humor, and management styles have made him so successful through the years.

He made it very clear that we weren’t working for him, we’ve worked with him to elevate the university, to advance the mission of the university,” Clinton Lewis said. Lewis is WKU’s photographer who has also worked with Skipper for many years.

As enters his final days working on campus, Skipper says he’ll miss the people he worked with through the years the most..

Never a day that I dreaded coming to work because I knew I work with such great people. I just, I couldn’t find anything better than that,” Skipper said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.