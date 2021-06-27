Dry today but things change next week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was hot as we tracked highs in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies! Stray showers are possible this evening but these rounds will be quick, making way for an otherwise relatively dry night with a slight breeze.

Rain tracks in by late morning! (wbko)

The first round of rain tracks in tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and isolated storms possible mainly after midday. These conditions drag into Tuesday so you’ll need to keep the umbrella gear with you. Rain chances increase through the rest of the week as we track scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be on a steady decrease beyond Wednesday. Daytime highs will struggle to climb past the low 80s by the end of the work week. Though we look to be a bit cooler, we’re still tracking stray showers over the weekend. No severe weather impacts are expected at this time but we will keep you updated!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 91. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 92. Low 71. Winds S at 6 pmh.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 94

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 104 (1914)

Record Low: 52 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-.15″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.64″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Very high (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.8 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3629 Mold Spore Count)

