17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash

PORTLAND, TN. (WBKO) - A Franklin, Kentucky teen has died after a crash that happened on Hwy 109 North and Academy Road in Portland, Tennessee.

According to police, all three people were in the same vehicle driven by 21-year-old Giovani Zagal of Gallatin, Tennessee.

Police say the vehicle was traveling north when it entered a right curve in the roadway and veered off the left shoulder of the road. Police say the vehicle then traveled down the median and the driver lost control before re-entering the highway, rolling the vehicle multiple times. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford Expedition.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle and the driver was seat belted in.

Police say one of the passengers was a 17-year-old from Franklin, KY and the other was a 20-year-old from Gallatin, Tennessee.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene and they are attempting to locate the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

