23rd annual Stand for Children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a day businesses, organizations and agencies come together to help provide resources in our community.

Organizations from around the area come together for one day each year for Stand for Children Day to raise awareness about the needs of and services available for area children.

The event, held at the Bowling Green Ballpark, provides fun activities for children while providing information to families and caregivers about the services available to them in our community.

Coordinator, Joshua Smith, says this safe event is a wonderful way to celebrate the younger members of our community as they take a stand for children.

“We have mental agencies here, but then we have people here for Dance Arts, Kiwanis Club, and so it is just connecting kids. Maybe with Dance Arts, you find out you have a love for dance that you never really knew you had. So this is a way to really try that out and enrich children’s lives. So, yes, it may be an issue like mental health, but it could just be something fun that they hadn’t experienced before and they get to do that today.”

Families attend free of charge.

The free event provides resources related to mental health, insurance, and activities for children outside of the school environment.

“For two hours you get to come out to the ballpark, have fun, learn something maybe you didn’t really know you were learning. This is just one of those parts that we took up 23 years ago and feel like it’s something that we still got to continue for families. We think it is that important to stand up for children,” Smith said.

More than sixty vendors were featured and more than 1,100 attendees attended the 2019 Stand for Children day.

