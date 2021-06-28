Barren County shooting ends with standoff

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in Barren County.

According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect allegedly shot a man Monday morning following an altercation. That man was flown to Louisville for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff on Garrett’s Hideout Road.

We will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.