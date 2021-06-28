Barren County shooting ends with standoff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in Barren County.
According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect allegedly shot a man Monday morning following an altercation. That man was flown to Louisville for treatment.
The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff on Garrett’s Hideout Road.
We will have more details as they become available.
