Advertisement

Barren County shooting ends with standoff

Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in Barren County.

According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect allegedly shot a man Monday morning following an altercation. That man was flown to Louisville for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff on Garrett’s Hideout Road.

We will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.
Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky
File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29

Latest News

2021
Thunderfest 2021
With the heat and humidity, it will be a nice day to lay out by the pool. Just remember; when...
Warm and humid for Monday with ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms possible
Scam alert graphic
Secretary of State Michael Adams office warns of scam to sell business records
E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to establish a facility in Jessamine County, creating over 50...
Startup spirits producer looking to revive the E.J. Curley distillery name