Blain Turner goes back-to-back winning 2021 Pickens Amateur Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, Blain Turner wins the Pickens Amateur Championship held at Cross Winds Golf Course in Bowling Green, KY Sunday.

Turner shot a combined 136 after rounds of 65 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday

This is Turner’s 2nd straight Pickens Championship after winning back in 2019.

“It feels good, you know, there’s obviously a target on my back a lot of pressure out here. So it was nice to come through. And win it again.” Said Turner on his second straight victory.

COVID-19 canceled the tournament last year, with the return in 2021, many golfers are happy to get back on the links.

“I’m definitely thankful for it. I mean, we don’t last year at this time, you couldn’t find any event to play in. And now ever, we’re starting to open up. So it’s nice to be back grinding and doing all that fun stuff” said Turner.

Parker Scarbro finished runner up with a score of 138 and CM Mixon rounded out the top three shooting a 139.

