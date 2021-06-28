Advertisement

Blain Turner goes back-to-back winning 2021 Pickens Amateur Championship

By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, Blain Turner wins the Pickens Amateur Championship held at Cross Winds Golf Course in Bowling Green, KY Sunday.

Turner shot a combined 136 after rounds of 65 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday

This is Turner’s 2nd straight Pickens Championship after winning back in 2019.

“It feels good, you know, there’s obviously a target on my back a lot of pressure out here. So it was nice to come through. And win it again.” Said Turner on his second straight victory.

COVID-19 canceled the tournament last year, with the return in 2021, many golfers are happy to get back on the links.

“I’m definitely thankful for it. I mean, we don’t last year at this time, you couldn’t find any event to play in. And now ever, we’re starting to open up. So it’s nice to be back grinding and doing all that fun stuff” said Turner.

Parker Scarbro finished runner up with a score of 138 and CM Mixon rounded out the top three shooting a 139.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.
Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky
Bowling Green Police responded to a car crashing into a house on 430 Main Street
Police: Woman speeds away during traffic stop, crashes into home on Brownlock Road

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods comeback to beat Crawdads 13-9
Blain Turner goes back-to-back winning 2021 Pickens Amateur Championship
Blain Turner goes back-to-back winning 2021 Pickens Amateur Championship
Cade Stinnett Greenwood basketball
Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett ready for a big Senior season
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday afternoon he’s signed an executive order allowing student...
Kentucky student-athletes now allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness