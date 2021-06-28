Hill Alexander named High A-East Hitter of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hot Rods’ Hill Alexander was named High A-East Hitter of the Week but MILB on Monday after his performance during the series against the Hickory Crawdads.

Hill Alexander has been named this week's High-A East Hitter of the Week!



Great job @HillAlexander12 pic.twitter.com/vCvYNKmuze — BG Hot Rods (@BGHotRods) June 28, 2021

The 25-year-old recorded a .375 batting average including nine hits, three home runs and six RBIs.

Alexander was just called up from the Low A East Charleston Riverdogs on June 15th.

The Hot Rods start a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on June 29th.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.