Hill Alexander named High A-East Hitter of the Week

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hot Rods’ Hill Alexander was named High A-East Hitter of the Week but MILB on Monday after his performance during the series against the Hickory Crawdads.

The 25-year-old recorded a .375 batting average including nine hits, three home runs and six RBIs.

Alexander was just called up from the Low A East Charleston Riverdogs on June 15th.

The Hot Rods start a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on June 29th.

