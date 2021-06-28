Hill Alexander named High A-East Hitter of the Week
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hot Rods’ Hill Alexander was named High A-East Hitter of the Week but MILB on Monday after his performance during the series against the Hickory Crawdads.
The 25-year-old recorded a .375 batting average including nine hits, three home runs and six RBIs.
Alexander was just called up from the Low A East Charleston Riverdogs on June 15th.
The Hot Rods start a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on June 29th.
