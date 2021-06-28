Hot Mess Mama clothing store opens in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new store has come to downtown Bowling Green.

Hot Mess Mama is now open on the square, what started as an online business has now grown into two storefronts.

A unique clothing store that not only focuses on woman’s fashion but also the inclusion of all body types.

“I chose to be size-inclusive because every boutique that I went into nobody catered to me,” said Courtney Murley, Owner.

Murley says she wants everyone to feel confident and comfortable when they come into her store.

“I still want to be trendy and there are no big chain stores who cater to my body size. So I decided to bring it to y’all,” said Murley.

Hot Mess Mama is located on 900 state street in Bowling Green.

