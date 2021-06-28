Advertisement

Hot Mess Mama clothing store opens in Bowling Green

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new store has come to downtown Bowling Green.

Hot Mess Mama is now open on the square, what started as an online business has now grown into two storefronts.

A unique clothing store that not only focuses on woman’s fashion but also the inclusion of all body types.

“I chose to be size-inclusive because every boutique that I went into nobody catered to me,” said Courtney Murley, Owner.

Murley says she wants everyone to feel confident and comfortable when they come into her store.

“I still want to be trendy and there are no big chain stores who cater to my body size. So I decided to bring it to y’all,” said Murley.

Hot Mess Mama is located on 900 state street in Bowling Green.

To shop the store online click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.
Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky
File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29

Latest News

2021
Thunderfest 2021
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
Barren County shooting ends with standoff
With the heat and humidity, it will be a nice day to lay out by the pool. Just remember; when...
Warm and humid for Monday with ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms possible
Scam alert graphic
Secretary of State Michael Adams office warns of scam to sell business records