Advertisement

Hot Rods comeback to beat Crawdads 13-9

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hot Rods were looking to redeem themselves after a tough loss to the Hickory Crawdads Saturday.

It was looking like it was going to be another one of those nights for Bowling Green but during the 8th Edwards walked and Qsar bashed his second homer of the evening, tying the game at 9-9.

Grant Witherspoon doubled to left and Gregorio bunted him to third with Connor Hollis working a two-out walk. Greg Jones struck out swinging on a wild pitch which allowed Witherspoon to score and Jones to reach with Hollis going to third.

Both scored to make it a 12-9 game when Luis Trevino doubled to left. Trevino scored on Hulsizer’s single to right, extended Bowling Green’s lead to 13-9, completing the third and final comeback of the day to earn the Hot Rods 31st win of the season.

The Hot Rods now lead the Greensboro Grasshoppers by four games in the High A-East division.

The Grasshoppers will get their shot against the Hot Rods as they’ll be hopping down to Bowling Green Ballpark with the start of a six-game series Tuesday.

First pitch of the first game for the Hot Rods-Grasshoppers series is set for 6pm Central.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.
Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky
Bowling Green Police responded to a car crashing into a house on 430 Main Street
Police: Woman speeds away during traffic stop, crashes into home on Brownlock Road
In 2017, King recommended to Fields that Johnson be fired for not meeting the objectives of the...
Bowling Green Independent School District, former coach settle lawsuit
File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29

Latest News

Cade Stinnett Greenwood basketball
Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett ready for a big Senior season
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday afternoon he’s signed an executive order allowing student...
Kentucky student-athletes now allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive mid fielder Christina Bragado (17) August 22, 2019:...
WKU Soccer announces the addition of two high level transfers
WKU "Champions Climb Here"
WKU Athletics launches ‘Champions Climb Here’ campaign