Hot Rods comeback to beat Crawdads 13-9

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hot Rods were looking to redeem themselves after a tough loss to the Hickory Crawdads Saturday.

It was looking like it was going to be another one of those nights for Bowling Green but during the 8th Edwards walked and Qsar bashed his second homer of the evening, tying the game at 9-9.

Grant Witherspoon doubled to left and Gregorio bunted him to third with Connor Hollis working a two-out walk. Greg Jones struck out swinging on a wild pitch which allowed Witherspoon to score and Jones to reach with Hollis going to third.

Both scored to make it a 12-9 game when Luis Trevino doubled to left. Trevino scored on Hulsizer’s single to right, extended Bowling Green’s lead to 13-9, completing the third and final comeback of the day to earn the Hot Rods 31st win of the season.

The Hot Rods now lead the Greensboro Grasshoppers by four games in the High A-East division.

The Grasshoppers will get their shot against the Hot Rods as they’ll be hopping down to Bowling Green Ballpark with the start of a six-game series Tuesday.

First pitch of the first game for the Hot Rods-Grasshoppers series is set for 6pm Central.

