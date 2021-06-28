Advertisement

Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway

A gun and police tape.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Speedway located on Grandview Avenue on Sunday after police say an argument occurred between two men.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, one man was transported by the Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T.J. Samson Community Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

No other injuries were reported.

The case is still under investigation at this time. Police have not released the victim’s name.

